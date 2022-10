Hason Sheriff

Hello my name is Hason sherriff A.K.A Hollywood I am the owner of pull up mobile cuts I have a barber shop located at 2163 W. Century Blvd Los Angeles CA 90047 I also have 3 mobile trucks 1 of my mobile trucks is a detailing truck the other 2 trucks are my mobile barber trucks were we park are trucks any were though out Los Angeles County and service people who need hair cuts and there car detailed