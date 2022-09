Karen Crockett

Something personal from your local REALTOR ® As a REALTOR® I help my clients find their dream home. A home that is filled with love, dreams, and many hopes. It gives me such a wonderful feeling to help the many families I have, achieve their dreams. As a mother and grandmother, I have filled my home with love and family. If you are looking for that special REALTOR®, who really understands your hopes and dreams, I hope you would consider letting me help you find your dreams.