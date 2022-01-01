House_OV_Mahogany

House ov Mahogany seeks to enhance the lives of the world and communities at large through the Arts. House OV Mahogany is a company of black theatre and music professionals that came together during the Pandemic to fill a void. Our founding members have done everything from Broadway shows to National Tours. They have been in the company of such artists as Stevie Wonder, Sam Smith, Bebe Winans, Billy Porter, Patti Labelle and Harry Conick Jr. These members are also part of the illustrious professional choir, Broadway Inspirational Voices, which holds a Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre. And to top it off, they all hold degrees in various disciplines from Performing Arts to Sound Design and Production to Mathematics! HOM currently offers a virtual concert experience available for any corporate or social event