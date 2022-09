Hannah Tunnell

As a Songwriter, College Student, and Christian, I am constantly inspired by deep feelings I believe God has developed in me and which are the basis of my songs. Originally, I had a childhood dislike of learning the piano, and an incapability to get anything but a C on any school assignment. I needed a miracle to change that. Praying constantly as a child, “Lord just help me to remember things.” Jesus has given me much more than that. Thank you Lord.