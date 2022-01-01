Hyghed

Hyghed is a hip-hop artist from North Philly who found his eclectic love for all music as a child listening to artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Rakim. Since studying music history and theory at SJU, Hyghed has been using his ear for harmony, intonation, and unique rhythm to compose projects with a multitude of sound portfolios. Hyghed may be the most versatile artist coming out of the city of Philadelphia. Check out the links below and stay tuned for new tracks coming the 16th of every month!