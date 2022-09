Gregory Vicks

I’m Gregory I’m born and raised in New Orleans LA . Graduated from Slidell High School. Went to a trade school called New Orleans Job Corps Center based in New Orleans LA which I also graduated from. At 13 years old I started working for a youth Center called Adams St Cultural Development Center for over 15 years and at the age of 26 I started working for Broadmoor Community Church under the leadership of Pastor Gregory T. Manning I was the administrator assistant