MELVIN RILEY

MELVIN RILEY JR. MCA Records CO-FOUNDER, Lead Vocalist, Producer, Multi-Instrumental Musician, and songwriter for the Multi-Platinum/AMC, Grammy Nominated Group Ready For The World, with Billboard #1 hits and chart topping hits like Oh Sheila, Love You Down, Tonight, Deep Inside, Digital Display, My Girly, Can He Do It Like This and many more.