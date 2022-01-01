Ken Bennett

Ken Bennett is a respected and recognized business expert, speaker, and faith leader who has dedicated his life to inspiring others. He is the founding pastor of Connect Church Plano, CEO of multiple businesses, including FORWARD Auto Rental a leading premier rental car company & co-founding FENIX Advisors, Employing an innovative strategy, Fenix has helped countless individuals start over, not only with better credit but also an understanding of how to seize opportunities. Ken has a special set of skills that not only changes lives but credit scores.