Julian B.

Julian is a Thought Leader in Cyber Security and a Seasoned Start-Up Strategist with a vast array of experience in both fields. That is what most people know about him. What you may not know is he is a terrible singer and dancer but that doesn't stop him from singing embarrassingly loud and at random, while performing dance moves that look differently in his head than it does in real life. He also is a gifted storyteller with a passion for learning little known history facts.