Dr. Buffy De Luna has had the pleasure of helping hundreds of people to live more fulfilling lives, and limit the pain they experience on a day-to-day basis. She has a passion for helping people in her community live happier, healthier lives without drugs or surgery. She practices with a mission to provide exceptional and comprehensive care to each and every patient. Dr. De Luna ensures that each treatment is tailored to each patient’s personal preference and individual needs. Over the years, Dr. De Luna has helped people of all ages, geriatric to pediatric, with a multitude of medical conditions. She has extensive knowledge and experience treating sports related injuries, auto injuries, and injuries related to everyday life.