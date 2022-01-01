Glenda Lavalais

I'm a full-time Remote Online Notary, Mobile Notary and Loan Signing Agent that travels everywhere in Dallas County and surrounding areas. I am also a Wedding Officiant. I Officiate Weddings throughout the DFW area. I specialize in private and public ceremonies. I am experienced with Refinances, Reverse Mortgages, FHA, VA, Purchases, Sales, Helocs, First and Second mortgages and more. I have four years of mortgage service experience, as well as twenty years of customer service experience. I have a proven track record for being dependable and knowledgeable in many areas. I am capable of handling confidential information with the necessary precautions. I have worked with several title offices, escrow officers and signing companies in the area. I pay close attention to detail, therefore leaving little room for error. Making sure the Job is done right the first time. I'm very passionate about helping the elderly, disabled and visually impaired communities. I would Love the opportunity to work with you.