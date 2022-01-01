INK N GEEK

Inked & Geeked Tattoo and Comic-book Expo, was started by a few people who love all aspect of Pop culture, love art and not only have experience with the tattoo industry as tattoo artist them self's but love tattooing as an art form. With many years of experience as Artist, collectors, & dealers in the convention community. Inked & Geeked look forward to growing & building a larger show and combining these to epic community's, We plan on Running a New Inked & Geeked Tattoo EXPO every year. Including New things We have yet to try with any of our other events such as, Demos during, New types of Panels, video game's , More comic book & Toy's growing every year! We could not do this without you guys! we look forward to breaking records and making this our best show yet! -The Organizers