InternationalFathers
My vision of my work is to "bridge Fathers and children." No matter what color, race, religion, wealth or educational status. We all have one thing in common, " we're Fathers to our children Internationally every day.
IG
International Fathers IG. Hello, this link encourages and inspire Fathers to be a part of their children lives through positive messages.
Cash App
International Fathers CashApp- Hello, the goal for International Fathers cash app is to attain funds to take International Fathers to the next level along with having the opportunity for my story make it to the silver screen.
Amazon Books
Books written by the CEO Nelson L Moody Sr. Hello, my first2 books tell how I represented myself to The Supreme Court of The United States just to be a part of my son's life. I then filmed a documentary based on my first 2 books. I also wrote a screenplay based on them. My 3rd book is a love story about fathers involvement with their children from birth and beyond. My 4th book teaches a father how to represent himself in the judicial system as it relates to their children. .
Article
Hello, this link talk about my child hood years of wanting a father in my life. How I searched for 15 years to find him, only to see him laid out in a coffin. It goes on to tell about my fatherhood and being there for my children. Also mentioned is my passion through my work about the importance of Fathers being involved in their children lives. A number of awards are also mentioned. Fatherhood is International, no matter what color, race, religion, wealth or educational status.
Voyage ATL Interview
Hello, this link talk about my work and what made me start it. My testimony is also talked about how passionate I am about fathers internationally in the lives of their children, no matter what color, race, religion, wealth or educational status we're Fathers to our children Internationally every day.
Shout Out Atlanta
Hello, this is an interview about my work. From my books, to my YouTube channel talkshow,my documentary and magazine. It also talk about my vision of Internationalfathers.