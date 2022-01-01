Article

Hello, this link talk about my child hood years of wanting a father in my life. How I searched for 15 years to find him, only to see him laid out in a coffin. It goes on to tell about my fatherhood and being there for my children. Also mentioned is my passion through my work about the importance of Fathers being involved in their children lives. A number of awards are also mentioned. Fatherhood is International, no matter what color, race, religion, wealth or educational status.