Founder: Debra Hare-Bey
A joyous occasion to celebrate and honor the history and design of braids as a cultural and artistic expression of beauty. Join us: July 29-30, 2022.
Make I Love Braids Day A National Day
Help Debra Hare-Bey and OMhh Inc. create an official holiday for International I Love Braids Day by signing this petition. Thank-you in advance.
DHB Private Parlour At OMhh
A variety of styles for short, long, longer, layered, or bobbed hair. Braids and twists, with or without extensions, NU-LOCS (fave), locs and so much more are available at the Parlour for your choosing.
https://www.ohmyheavenlyhair.com/store
Shop OMhh’s plant-based, restorative products designed around healthy hair care and whole body wellness.