Lori Davis - Senior Funding Specialist

If you are an Investor, Real Estate Professional, or Contractor then you've come to the right place. I'm Lori, Senior Loan Officer with Insula Capital Group, your direct connection to fast, reliable financing to fund your next real estate investment project. Whether you need cash quick to fund that next fix and flip, or permanent financing to max out your cash flow on a rental, I look forward to discussing all of your options. Insula Capital Group, LLC is a direct private money lender for a portfolio of numerous real estate investment programs. We pride ourselves on the fastest closing in the business as we realize execution and service are truly what separates us from the competition.