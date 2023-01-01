Ignacio Orellana Alarcon
Drummer and full-time photographer based in Manhattan, NY. Hablo Español.
Biography
I've been musician since I've turned 14 years old. My Mom bought me a beat up drum set and here I am. Read more…
Connect with me
Ask me about my music 💀
Quemasantos
Proyecto internacional de musica metal en Español con integrantes de Chile, Brasil y USA.
Digmetalworld
Independent metal label from NYC. We promote and sell South American metal bands since 2007.
Aceite Diablo
A blend of devilish spices turned into a sinfully delicious oil created in Hell’s Kitchen.