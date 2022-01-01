iR8OneChi

My name RAP name is iR8OneChi (eye - rate - one - shy) aka. Tarik Reed [Ta- Rick/ Reed] (Or would be known as Tarik Reed...lol). My name came from me noticing I've been mad a lot of my life, and there's where iRate One comes from. The word "chi" comes from the place I born and raised CHICAGO *West Side*. I haven't really ever been THAT good in school but, I've always felt like I was good in music and music helps me. I've always been interested in music, and I made my first "rap" in second grade aha. I make write and record music so I can get things off my chest, and I release it in hopes that people can vibe with it or, they can relate, and hopefully become a fan. -Tarik Reed