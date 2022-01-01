Issette Diaz & Luis Rivas
“We don’t know who we are until we’re connected to someone else. We’re just better human beings when with the person we’re supposed to be with.” – Sons of Anarchy
Register for the Virtual Wedding Ceremony
Here is the link to register for the Virtual Ceremony. Registering will help us get an idea of who will be joining and navigate any issues ahead of time. Please register by September 15th.
Our Registry
We are beyond blessed to already have nearly everything we need for this new chapter together! However, for friends and family who have expressed an interest, we have created a gift registry for your convenience here. Please know your virtual presence is the best present.