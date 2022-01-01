Izalia Laser Hair Removal & Rejuvenation Spa
At Izalia, we are obsessed with giving you the best experience available with laser aesthetics! We are a boutique spa specializing in using aesthetic energy devices (lasers, ultrasound, radiofrequency, and so forth) to remove the things you don’t want on and under your skin! We remove dark hair, sunspots, fine lines, wrinkles, acne pocking, stubborn fat, loose skin, and cellulite!
