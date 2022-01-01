Jack's Sharpening Service
Jack Scotney-Castle
Pay
Cash / Venmo / Zelle
Sharpening Info
Schedule an appointment: Call, Text, Email, or DM my sharpening account
Pricing: $5 job fee (or every 15 items) + All item prices are quoted in person and varry on blade condition, shape, and size
Typical price range: Plain edge under 12in: $5-$10 ~ Serrated: $12-$17 ~ Scissors: $7
Kitchen knives, serrated knives, pocket knives, scissors, garden shears, axes, shovels, lawnmower blades, pizza wheels, mezzalunas, swords (got something else? let me know and I will see if I can sharpen it)
Pickup and Delivery available for Morgan Hill & San Martin (contact me for a quote)
Pocket Knives
Sharpening options: Standard #1000 with a 2.5μm polish ~ Working edge #320 with a light 2.5μm polish
Full service: I will fully dissassemble, clean, sharpen, lubricate, reassemble, and tune your folding knives ~ $15-$25
News Letter & Availability
This is my main form of communication with you about new sharpening options and events. I will be attending UC Davis this Fall and raft guiding much of this Summer so knife sharpening dates will be limitted. I will be posting dates available for sharpening in this newsletter first and then on my instagram later so sign up here to get priority notice.