Jacob Matos

Hi I’m a Young Entrepreneur Starting a Clothing Business I honestly enjoy making shirts and having this become a dream of mine. I always liked it. This was a goal of mine growing up but never chased it. I was asked Always but knew what I was going to say. The reason why I didn’t act-knowledge it was because I would hang around bad influencers. I have vision into my business. Not just building but seeking becoming and accomplishing my goals to become successful in life. I’m going to School for Business and Administration in college in 2022. I take classes in High School that’s helping me with my business. Advice that Ill give you to accomplish you’re dreams 1. Motivation Be motivated to do it. Don’t procrastinate because no one is gonna do it besides you. 2. Surrounding Build a Circle with influential people , those that believe in you and will Help you.