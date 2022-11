Jacqueline Beekman's Baby Shower

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 Big Horse Vineyards - Lewistown, IL 1 - 4pm The parents-to-be request guests to bring a book instead of a card so that they can share your message each time they read it with baby. For those unable to come but would like to send a gift, please send directly to Jacqueline at 610 E Main, PO Box 125, Bryant, IL 61519