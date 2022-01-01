Jacqueline Marshall

Experienced Public Affairs Specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the Broadcast Media industry. Skilled in Videography, Non-linear Editing, Social Media engagement, Adobe Creative Cloud Products, and production of live-streamed single and multi-camera events. Always finding creative ways to showcase content with great attention to detail. I multitask well and have physical endurance for those long production days. I’m a professional with a strong work ethic that surpasses most.💪🏽