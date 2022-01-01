Johnette "JA" Warren-Askew II
JA, as she is commonly known, is the owner and CEO of Expressed Entertainment LLC. and JA Expressed. Founder and Director of the EXE Jr. Youth Program. She is a writer, spoken word poet, film director, producer, wife, mother, Lupus Warrior and most important, a child of God.
Expressed Entertainment LLC
Expressed Entertainment is a multimedia content creation and production studio in Buffalo, NY.
EXE Jr. Youth Program
The EXE Jr. Youth program teaches incoming 7-12th graders an introduction to multi media production.
Simple Complexity Album
JA's Spoken Word album featuring 15 spoken word pieces to music available on Apple Music.