JA, as she is commonly known, is the owner and CEO of Expressed Entertainment LLC. and JA Expressed. Founder and Director of the EXE Jr. Youth Program. She is a writer, spoken word poet, film director, producer, wife, mother, Lupus Warrior and most important, a child of God.

