James Galvan

Cap Rate Real Estate Commercial Division. Longtime El Paso resident with a passion for the city’s distinctive community of culture and heritage. James brings more than 7 years of Real Estate experience and a reputation for honesty, trustworthiness, and transparency. James has over 15 years of experience working in management for nationwide retailers. He is results-oriented and possesses strong interpersonal skills that helped him create business relationships and build superior negotiating skills during his time in the corporate world.