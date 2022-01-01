James Galvan
James Galvan's Avatar

James Galvan

Cap Rate Real Estate Commercial Division. Longtime El Paso resident with a passion for the city’s distinctive community of culture and heritage. James brings more than 7 years of Real Estate experience and a reputation for honesty, trustworthiness, and transparency. James has over 15 years of experience working in management for nationwide retailers. He is results-oriented and possesses strong interpersonal skills that helped him create business relationships and build superior negotiating skills during his time in the corporate world.

Add to Contacts

Get your own Flowtag