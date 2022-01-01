Jason Rae.
Jason Rae. is a multi-talented musician, artist, songwriter, & vocal producer that has always prided himself on thinking outside the box. With his stand out vocal abilities and unique style of writing, you can tell he's doing just that. He predicates his love and knowledge of music to his upbringing, being in a musical home where both his parents were skilled musicians. He vows to create music that matters and touches the listeners in places they have never felt.
Without you there's no me
