Jenn Hemphill

Jenn Hemphill is the Dean of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College. Prior to transitioning into academia, she enjoyed two decades of making her career on stages in NYC, the regions, touring, and in Europe. Jenn holds a BFA from the Tisch Schoolof the Arts at New York University and an MFA from Kent State University. Currently, she is the Musical Theatre Intensive Coordinator for KCACTF Region V and she continues to adjudicate for Showstopper National Dance Competitions. Proud member of AEA and SDC. Jenn is married to fellow actor and instructor, John Hemphill.