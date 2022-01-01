Jennifer Chapman-Young
I am a fun loving country girl who loves Jesus and my family. I am married to my best friend and together we make the best of what this life has to offer. I am the momma of five amazing humans and have been blessed with an awesome daughter-in-love and two wonderful grandsons. I was introduced to Pink Zebra Home Fragrance through a longtime friend and I immediately became infatuated with the products. I don’t love Pink Zebra because I sell it, I sell Pink Zebra because I love it. If you’d like to learn more, then feel free to “Stick your nose in my business!” I opened Cloud 9 Vapor 7 years ago because vaping helped me to break the bondage of cigarettes so I wanted to free the world from tobacco use, one smoker at time. Then 4 years ago I added Cloud 9 CBD because it’s just awesome and is Mother Nature’s own medicine. Southern Gypsy Boutique was born from the unique love for vintage and eclectic fashion that my daughter and I share. And there’s just no telling what you will find when you walk into our Antique and Home Decor store.
Stick Your Nose In My Business
Please feel free to contact me for sample of our products or to receive additional information about our company.