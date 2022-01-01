Jessica L. Frazier

Jessica L. Frazier is a LIBERATOR: she's a five time published author, seasoned Certified Life Coach, sought after consultant/DMST subject matter expert and social media personality. Ms. Frazier is the founder of Straight Street Life Center & Operation LOVE Recuses; both organizations are community based resources, with the mission to Make a Difference. Mantra #1 Awareness is frontline strategy. Mantra #2 Love liberates the lost. published books; Inside a Sista's Soul, Letters to Ms. Jessica, 100 Words of Inspiration, & Pen of a Ready Writer (Poems, Quotes, & Revelations)