Jewel Wilson
Executive Administrator & HR Director Here at KBA I handle all the needs of my President/CEO, as his Executive Administrative Assistant. I also make sure that our team members are well taken care of, as the Human Resources Director.
Executive Administrator & HR Director Here at KBA I handle all the needs of my President/CEO, as his Executive Administrative Assistant. I also make sure that our team members are well taken care of, as the Human Resources Director.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company