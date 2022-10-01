Jodora Inc

Living sustainably is about making conscious choices that reduce waste generation, reuse what you can to conserve resources, and recycling where possible because a second life and purpose is possible for much of what we use and consume. We are here to connect you with products and brands to help you start or further your journey to reduce your carbon footprint. We will also help you understand what your options are so when you choose products they are ones you’ll love and fit your lifestyle.