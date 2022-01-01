Joe Hellow

Mentored by his father George Hellow, Joe’s base continues to expand through his involvement with artists such as Post Malone, Tyga, Big Sean, Miguel, Super Duper Kyle, Monica, Brandy, Celine Dione, Elton John, Cirque du Soleil and countless other industry players. Joe continues to carry his father's legacy by growing and expanding Polaris Recording Studios. Polaris Recording Studios is one of Motown's remaining recording industry relics, and Joseph's team is committed to treating treat clientele with passionate devotion. His team strives to provide all artists every conceivable edge, incorporating the talents of the music industry's most promising singers/songwriters, engineers, and producers.