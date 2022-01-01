Johnson County 4-H
Welcome to Johnson County 4-H! 4-H is offered to any 5th - 12th grade student that lives in and/or attend school in Johnson County. Check out the links below to get involved and learn about upcoming activities!
Join our Remind!
Cloverleaf Remind (5th & 6th graders only): text "@cl4h22-23" to the number 81010 || Junior Remind (7th & 8th graders only): text "@jr4h22-23" to the number 81010 || Senior Remind (9th-12th graders only): text "@sr4h22-23" to the number 81010 || PARENTS ONLY: text "@4hparent22" to the number 81010