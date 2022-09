JoJo

Hello my name is Candis Jo and I own JoJo's Korner! I started making earrings and then added in tshirts and now I do so much more!! I create custom items and have recently added some new stuff to the KORNER!! One more thing I have huge plans for 2022!!! I can't wait to share!!! Thank you for supporting my small business!! Without you and my Jesus....well I wouldn't be doing this!! Thank y'all 🥰 so much!!