Jony

Hi guys, I鈥檓 JONY. I鈥檝e been doing hair for 24 years and 15 years doing makeup. I love everything to do with beauty. I am currently servicing in San Diego and my sal贸n Home is Gio&Gio in Hillcrest. I specialize in highlights and balayage and more! I will be looking forward for you to come get serviced by me. Check out my IG for my portfolio馃槝