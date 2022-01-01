Jordan Barber REALTOR®

Father | NMSU Alumni | Licensed New Mexico Realtor® 4x Local Business Owner | Credit Consultant Whether you’re a first time home buyer, looking to list your home for sale, a vetted investor in search of an additional property or home, or an aspiring home buyer with challenged credit. I am an honest asset, conveniently equipped with the knowledge, experience and resources capable of turning your Life and or Real Estate process into a fun filled, easy going and memorable experience. Message me for a FREE 30 minute consultation and let’s get you on the right track today!