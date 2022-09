JOSÉ QUERVO

New Orleans native José Quervo masterfully exist within multiple worlds. Born to a Black Mother and a Puerto Rican father, he embodies his mixed heritage through his fierce and tenacious nature. Moved by the gritty beats of early 2000's New Orleans hip hop and the rich layers of ’90s R&B, José has created a genre of his own genre: R&Bayou. This fusion illustrates his artistic purpose, which is one of authenticity and reclamation.