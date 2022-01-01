Jason Pearson

Your Neighborhood Realtor🏠 Below Average Hockey Player🥅 Vinyl Enthusiast🎧 Jason and his wife, Jessica, live in Noblesville with their three kids, Trevor, Grace, and Alexi. He values relationships and connections. Everyone has a story, and understanding the stories enriches the relationships. He believes helping people navigate home buying/selling processes to achieve their goals is a priority. He graduated from Purdue University earning a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. He also has a Masters degree in educational technology from Indiana University. He is the manager of the Westfield Carpenter Realtors.