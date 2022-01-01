JTs Restaurant

Hi there we are Theresa and John the owners of JT's Restaurant. We have been here for 11 years serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner 7 days a week! We have a very family friendly atmosphere and we welcome you to come on in &let us cook for you, while you catch up with your loved ones! Bring your family and friends in for special occasions; bridal showers, graduations, birthdays, re-passes, and holiday parties! We are here to make your special occasions run smoothly, you just sit back, relax, and let us do the work! We also cater private parties and occasion! ​(Contact us for details)