Julia CEO

Hey Fam, hope all is well. Here are the top (3) things you should know about me: 1) I own an agency that helps entrepreneurs execute their business ideas and scale their businesses. 2) I build Airbnb portfolios for people who want to take a leap into real estate without having to the stress of learning something new. 3) If your small business needs funding, I will personally get you connected to SBA and Private Equity loans to help your business grow. Feel free to call or email me with the links below so we can chat even more!