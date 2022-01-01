Jupitr O'connell's Avatar

Jupitr O'connell

18 years old Hi, my name is Jupitr. I'm 18 years old, and my favorite color is green. I like digital art, my dog, and video games. I also like Evangelion, and my favorite anime character is Asuka Langley.

𝔸𝕣𝕥 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕔𝕖𝕤

𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕡