I am CrossFit coach during the day and a streamer in mornings and some nights. My ambition is to leave the world a better place than when I came in. If I help you smile, laugh, have a good time on my streams that is all I want! I love helping others grow their streams and building friendships :). I am an OU graduate with 2 degrees, 1 in film & media studies, and the other in health and exercise sciences. I wish to use stream to utilize my film degree while I help people become the healthiest versions of themselves with my other one. I have no set niche game so every time you come back there might be something new... Hope You Enjoy!
I'm not on here much but this is where live updates will be posted and polls for future games will be posted
My Gaming channel! I hope you guys come in and hang. Also hit the follow button! I usually play with stream!