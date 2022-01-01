Justusx1012

I am CrossFit coach during the day and a streamer in mornings and some nights. My ambition is to leave the world a better place than when I came in. If I help you smile, laugh, have a good time on my streams that is all I want! I love helping others grow their streams and building friendships :). I am an OU graduate with 2 degrees, 1 in film & media studies, and the other in health and exercise sciences. I wish to use stream to utilize my film degree while I help people become the healthiest versions of themselves with my other one. I have no set niche game so every time you come back there might be something new... Hope You Enjoy!