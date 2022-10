K.Lowe Team COMPASS Real Estate

The K.Lowe Team with COMPASS RE is a real estate team in the Middle Tennessee area. Collectively, they have 30+ years experience and truly love what they do. Honesty and integrity, along with determination and dedication, are philosophies that the K.Lowe Team strives for in all aspects of life. Applying these principles to their business, has allowed them to be a top producing real estate team in the Nashville area.