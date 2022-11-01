Karina Castro

I want to thank you in advance for visiting my profile and thinking of giving me the opportunity to assist you in your real estate journey. We all have something we're passionate about and for me that is real estate and my clients. With 10 years experience in the customer service industry my clients are at the center of everything I do. You'll never have to worry about not being able to reach me or getting the information you need. I'm readily available to guide you through this process and will be with you every step of the way. As a young Realtor, I've acquired a high level of education at the beginning of my career to deliver excellent customer service, as well as, to show and prove that it doesn’t take years to be the best in real estate, it takes dedication and the right mentor. I joined the highly recognized and successful Klaudia Piotrowicz and her KPG group supported by a team of leaders.