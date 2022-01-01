Karuna Collective Art

In the summer of 2019, Pedro Rodriguez Jr, took steps toward having his own studio space in Philadelphia,Pa. Being blessed to be able to share his resources. Pedro created a Collective where people can share their passions for photography, graphic design and music production. From this, The Karuna Collective was born. If you make music or know someone who does or anyone who needs a logo, photography or graphic design work, please message us here or on Instagram. We’d love to meet up and create with you. Let’s build a community where we help each other out and grow our passions and careers together. That is the meaning behind Karuna Collective. Karuna is Sanskrit for compassion; Collective is work done by people acting as a group. Together we are better.