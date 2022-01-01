KATA Project 🇯🇵 🇺🇸

For the first time in history, Karate will be presented in the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympic Games. The KATA Project seeks to celebrate this milestone and to foster unity, collaboration and friendship between the United States and Japan through the power of knowledge, artistic expression and cultural exchange. In the words of composer Gene Coleman, KATA is a “Docu-Opera” - a truly unique multidisciplinary composition combining martial arts, traditional Japanese music and contemporary music and video. It tells a story about the relationship of our physical and virtual worlds, one that is rooted in the concepts of Zen and recent developments in Neuroscience. KATA features amazing performers and musicians with motion and brain scan technologies that reveal the deep connections of the mind and body. Working with this data and models of Auditory Pathway Architecture manifested as Wagara (traditional Japanese patterns), KATA creates a world that bridges traditional Japanese and contemporary cultures.