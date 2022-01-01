Katie Rush
I love spreading beauty, sharing the journey and creating friendships while teaching about skincare and makeup techniques! Id love to create a customized skincare routine that is just for you!! Try before you buy! Dreams come true one beauty at a time. Beauty from within shines one day at a time.
MK Personal Website
so much to see and learn!! latest skin care, makeup, tips, trends, eCatalogs and so much more! ,
Brand Ambassador or Consultant
Get all your products at 50% off and join the beautiful strong community of women. click here!!