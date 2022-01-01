Katrina Smith
I'm a college student, fur baby mom and a media creator on different platforms, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and self-published author
Trini's Creations
Trini's Creations makes and sells, handcrafted jewelry. All Jewelry is allergy-free.
Living With Disabilities
Living With is a non profit internet talk show for people living with disabilities to share their story and help bring awareness to their disability
KSmithlivingbettercafe
I'm a Blogger/Vlogger. Plus, a host of my own non profit organization talk show called: Living With. Living With is a talk show for people with disabilities. So, they can spread awareness about their disabilities. I'm a handcrafted Jeweler and a poet too. I'll be sharing all my talent on this one channel.
