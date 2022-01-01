Kayleah Ioerger

This page is made for my 15 month year old son Wyatt James Ioerger and I, reason for making this page Wyatt needs a big team following him to know he is Getting all the prayers possible I had Wyatt at 35 weeks pregnant, he had many issues when he had came out he was not breathing and had to be transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital finding out he has a few heart defects one being coarctation of the aorta and the other being his valve leaking he was born with three holes in his heart which one surgery was able to fix and recently they went back in to fix that leaky valve so hopefully no more surgeries until he’s a teenager he has a rare anemia called DBA He doesn’t make red blood cells So he requires transfusions often until his bone marrow transplant in April or May so all the prayers we could get would be so helpful and all the followers to show Wyatt that he has sooo many rooting for him. ❤️