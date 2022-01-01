Kelli J Steiner

I'm Kelli! After becoming a mother at 22 years old I discovered a total lack of support for women who just had babies. This is why, when my children grew enough for me to be less sleep deprived- I decided to become a Postpartum doula. That practice has since expanded to include pretty much all the things birth related. Follow the Nurture You link if you're here birth services. In 2022 I started a second business selling crafted accessories for women and girls. Its new, its fun, and I love it. Follow the Just Because Bows link if you're here for custom designs or pre-made orders.